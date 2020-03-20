Global stock markets and US futures rose on Friday on hopes government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

London and Frankfurt opened more than 4 percent higher and Shanghai, Hong Kong and other Asian markets advanced. Seoul surged 7.4 percent.

Investors were encouraged after seeing more steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks and governments to support credit markets and the economy.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.8 percent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3.2 percent. The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent on Thursday in a relatively modest change after wild price swings over the past week.

Hopes are rising that there will be progress in finding virus treatments and that “a boatload of stimulus by both central banks and governments will put the global economy in position for a U-shaped recovery”, said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank launched a program to inject money into credit markets by purchasing up to $820 billion in bonds. The Bank of England cut its key interest rate to a record low of 0.1 percent. Australia's central bank also cut its benchmark lending rate to 0.25 percent. Central banks in Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines also cut their benchmark rates.

They are trying to reduce the impact of a global recession that forecasters say looks increasingly likely as the US and other governments tighten travel controls, close businesses and tell consumers and travellers to stay home.

Investors also appeared to be encouraged by reports that China is set to ramp up stimulus spending after the province in which the virus emerged in December showed no new infections on Wednesday.

In early trading, London's FTSE 100 rose 4.8 percent to 5,401.00 and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 6.2 percent to 9,086.82. France's CAC 40 gained 5.7 percent to 4,078.64.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6 percent to 2,745.62, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 5.1 percent to 22,805.07.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 7.4 percent to 1,566.15 and Australia's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7 percent to 4,816.60 after being up more than 4 percent at one point.