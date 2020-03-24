WORLD
4 MIN READ
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province at midnight
Chinese authorities will on April 8 lift the months-long lockdown in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated. But fears persist over a second wave of infections fuelled by people arriving from overseas.
China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province at midnight
This photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows a woman delivering food to a resident over a barrier set up to prevent people from entering or leaving a residential community in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. / AFP Archive
March 24, 2020

China announced on Tuesday that a lockdown would be lifted on more than 50 million people in central Hubei province where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

But fears rose over a second wave of infections fuelled by people arriving from overseas.

After two months living with draconian curbs on daily life, residents will be allowed to leave Hubei from midnight Tuesday if healthy, while Wuhan city –– the initial epicentre of the outbreak –– will end restrictions from April 8.

The province ordered the shutdown in January but has been gradually easing the rules and permitting people to move about within Hubei and return to work.

People who wish to travel in or out of Hubei or Wuhan will be able to as long as they have a "green" health code issued by authorities.

But schools in the province will remain closed.

New cases have slowed dramatically over the last month, although the first locally transmitted infection in nearly a week was reported in Wuhan on Tuesday, along with three cases elsewhere in the country.

But the figures pale in comparison to imported cases, which reached 74 nationwide on Tuesday – a trend that has fuelled anxiety about a possible second wave of infections just as authorities appeared to be bringing the country's outbreak under control.

Seven more people died, the National Health Commission said, all in Wuhan.

Recommended

Second wave

The 74 imported cases were the most since officials started reporting the data at the beginning of March, and the number was nearly double that reported Monday.

As nations across the globe battle to contain the pandemic, which has now killed more than 16,500 people worldwide, the total tally of imported cases in China has soared to 427.

Many cities have brought in tough rules to quarantine arrivals, and all Beijing-bound international flights are being diverted to other urban centres where passengers are screened for the virus.

Authorities in Beijing said on Tuesday that anyone entering China via another city and then making their way to the capital in the last two weeks would also be tested for the virus and told to enter quarantine.

Shanghai and Beijing each reported a locally-transmitted infection on Tuesday that came from an imported patient.

State media warned of a second wave from abroad, with the nationalistic Global Times saying on its front page that "inadequate quarantine measures" meant it was "highly likely, even inevitable".

There have now been more than 81,000 cases in China and the death toll has reached 3,277.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin