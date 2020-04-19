Hong Kong police arrested at least 14 veteran anti-Beijing lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for democratic reforms.

During a media briefing, Hong Kong Police Superintendent Lam Wing-ho informed that the arrested persons were 12 men and two women, between the ages of 24 to 81.

He explained that the charges concerned what authorities call "illegal assemblies" in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon on three occasions in August and October last year.

Among those arrested were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and democracy advocates Albert Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and Au Nok-hin.

After the arrest, Lee was allowed to leave the police station and he briefly spoke to media about being charged for his involvement in the protests.

"I have no regrets for anything that I have done. I'm even proud, finally, I can be together with such a group of high-quality Hong Kong young people, and continue along this path to democracy, thank you," Martin told journalists about his involvement.

A number of lawmakers in Hong Kong were charged in February over their involvement in a mass anti-government demonstration on August 31 last year.