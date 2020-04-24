Italian football chiefs on Thursday announced that the end of the Serie A season will be pushed back from June 30 to August 2 to finish the season suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Federation president Gabriele Gravina said the FIGC would "adopt a resolution in the coming hours to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to August 2".

No sport has been played in Italy since March 9 as the country grapples with the Covid-19 crisis which has killed over 25,000 people.

"The world of football is working incessantly and responsibly to find concrete and sustainable solutions to the crisis generated by Covid-19 including those necessary and indispensable to safeguard 2020-21 competitions," Gravina said.

Serie A's 20 clubs on Tuesday voted unanimously to complete the league season, but the final decision will be down to the Italian government.