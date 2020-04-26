Germany's forests, covering a third of its territory and as much a part of its cultural landscape as its physical one, are in danger.

On Germany's annual "Day of the Tree", Chancellor Angela Merkel used her weekly video message to highlight a growing threat from climate change.

The last two exceptionally hot and dry summers have weakened millions of trees, undermining their defences against the bark beetle, which can be fatal to ancient woodlands.

And after an exceptionally dry April, with summer still two months away, a forest fire has already had to be put out near the town of Gummersbach in western Germany this week.

"We're already noticing these days that it's not raining enough in many areas of Germany," Merkel said.

Danny Ohnesorge, head of the Association of the German Wood Industry, told German radio there had been only 5% of the usual rainfall in April and that, if the drought continued, trees could die en masse.