Iran on Friday announced 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, saying the rate of fatalities and infections were dropping while calling on the public to remain vigilant.

The deaths recorded in the past 24 hours brought to 6,091 the overall toll from the illness in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 1,006 people tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19.

"We have seen drops in the numbers of infections and deaths in recent days," Jahanpour said on state TV.

"The process of managing the disease is continuing," he added.

Jahanpour expressed hope that Iran would get close to "controlling" the outbreak with people observing health protocols.

The new infections brought to 95,646 the number recorded in the Islamic republic since it announced its first cases in mid-February.

More than 76,300 of those had already been released from hospital after recovering.