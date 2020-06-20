The United Nations' refugee agency is marking this year's World Refugee Day with the message that "every action counts", as it faces the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and record numbers of people forced from their homes by war and extreme weather.

Conflict, hunger and economic upheaval had displaced nearly 80 million people worldwide, half of them children, by the end of 2019 – nearly twice as many as a decade ago.

The June 20 event this year is aimed at reminding the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society, the UN said on its website.

In Africa alone, fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso and the Sahel region have contributed to the number of refugees surging to 6.3 million, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UNHCR director for East Africa, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes said.

"I think we are witnessing today record levels of forced displacement, where almost close to 80 million people are displaced worldwide. This breaks down as 1% of humanity," she told Reuters.

"One person in every 97 persons is forcibly displaced. On the (African) continent, we also see rising numbers. We started the decade with about 2.2 million and that has almost tripled."

Another challenge: Covid-19

Nkweta-Salami said the coronavirus outbreak had presented more challenges.