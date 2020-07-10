Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe has been picked as the new president of the Eurogroup, a key role as Europe sits in the depths of its deepest recession since World War II.

The group brings together the eurozone finance ministers who help guide European economic policy and where political divisions can be bitter, especially in times of crisis.

Donohoe beat out favourite Nadia Calvino of Spain as well as Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna for the job, winning at least 10 votes of the 19 ministers, though the final result was not made public.

The job is considered one of the EU's key positions, along with the heads of the European Commission, EU Council and the European Parliament.

Donohoe begins his term on July 13 and will be an important figure in watching over a massive EU recovery plan that is still in negotiation amid angry north-south divisions.

8.7 percent this year

The eurozone economy is set to contract by a record 8.7 percent this year, with mass unemployment and other dire consequences still a possibility.

"I'm deeply conscious that the citizens of Europe ... have become fearful again for their futures, for their jobs, and for their incomes," Donohoe told reporters after the vote that was held virtually.

"The challenges are great, but we will prevail, and we will overcome them," he added.