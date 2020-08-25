A wave of attacks across Afghanistan has left at least 12 people dead and wounded scores, including a Taliban truck bombing in the country's north that targeted a commando base for Afghan forces.

The violence comes as expectations had been rising that negotiations could soon get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group.

The truck suicide bomber struck in northern Balkh province, killing three people, including two Afghan commandos and a civilian, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

According to Hanif Rezaie, the spokesman for the Afghan army corps in the north, initial military reports said at least six commandos and around 35 civilians were wounded in that explosion, which also destroyed or damaged dozens of nearby civilians houses.

“Most of the wounded civilians are women and children,” said Rezaie.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the Balkh attack in a tweet, claiming that "tens" of military personnel were killed. The Taliban often exaggerates its battlefield claims.

Taliban in Pakistan for peace talks

The blast came as a Taliban delegation visited the Pakistani capital to discuss a peace process underpinned by an agreement between the Taliban and the US on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and a promise to open power-sharing talks with the government.

But despite what many Afghans see as the best hope for peace since the latest phase of Afghanistan's war began in 2001, the level of violence has remained high.

Diplomats and officials say the violence is sapping the trust needed for talks.

The government has asked repeatedly for a ceasefire before negotiations start in Qatar's capital of Doha, a request the Taliban has refused.

Diplomats say Pakistan, which has long had influence over different Afghan factions, including the Taliban, has in recent months been pushing for a reduction in violence.