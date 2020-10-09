Walt Disney Co has said that Pixar's animated movie "Soul," which had been set to hit theatres in November, will instead debut on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day.

"Soul" will play in cinemas only in markets where Disney+ is not currently available, or will not be soon, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The move, widely expected after the recent exodus of most major upcoming releases, marks one of the final dominoes to fall in Hollywood's disastrous autumn. Following the exit of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” from November, the next big movie on the calendar is Warner Bros' “Wonder Woman 1984," currently set for December 25.

The successive delays of the film industry's would-be blockbusters has only made the dire circumstances of movie theatres more acute.

60 million subscribers

Disney is testing new ways to release first-run movies while the coronavirus pandemic limits attendance at theatres, particularly in the United States. The company is trying to attract more customers to Disney+, which has signed up more than 60 million subscribers worldwide.

"Over the last six months, marketplace conditions created by the ongoing pandemic, while difficult in so many ways, have also provided an opportunity for innovation in approaches to content distribution," Disney said in a statement.

Covid-hit industry

Earlier this week, Cinemark said it would again shutter the US and UK locations of its Regal cinemas, the country's second-largest theater chain.