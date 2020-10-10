Basketball fans in Beijing have cheered national broadcaster CCTV's decision to resume broadcasts of NBA games after a year-long absence brought on by a dispute over politics in Hong Kong.

CCTV aired Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat on Friday, the first time the league appeared on the network since the rift that started when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

READ MORE: Harden 'sorry' to China as Rockets on defence over Hong Kong tweet

Fans welcome decision

Eighteen-year-old high school student Li Xinyu said he considered the timing meaningful following the death of Lakers great Kobe Bryant earlier this year and his former team's subsequent playoff run.

"Yes, I am really surprised," Li said. "It is really shocking and significant for us that we can watch the NBA final again on CCTV's sports channel."

Yang Haoyu, also 18, said basketball was bigger than anything one person had said or done.

"The NBA is an organisation for all basketball fans and individual behaviors should not have a big impact(s) on the sport and make the majority of the fans suffer," Yang said.

And like most fans, 22-year-old migrant worker Deng Jinqi was just tired of watches games on his phone.