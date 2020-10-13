Suspected militants have killed 25 people, including 13 soldiers, in multiple attacks in central Mali, burning down an army base and ambushing troops sent as reinforcements.

Nine soldiers were killed in the first attack that took place overnight against a base in Sokoura near the border with Burkina Faso, a Malian army statement said on Tuesday.

At around 0830GMT on Tuesday, another three soldiers were killed in an ambush at a bridge near the base as their unit headed to the scene of the first attack, it said.

Nine militants were killed in clashes with the reinforcement unit and two of their vehicles destroyed by the air force.

In a third assault, about 40 minutes later near the town of Bandiagara, gunmen ambushed a commercial truck, killing 12 traders and one soldier, according to Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of nearby Bankass, to which the traders were en route.

A witness said he saw nine bodies at the military base and helped transport 20 wounded to local medical centres.