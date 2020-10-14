TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey favours permanent solution to Karabakh row
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discusses the conflicts in Syria, Libya and Armenia-occupied Karabakh with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over a phone call.
Turkey favours permanent solution to Karabakh row
Russia's President Putin and Turkey's President Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2020. / Reuters
October 14, 2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that Ankara is in favour of a permanent solution to the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over occupied Karabakh within the framework of its status in the Minsk Group and the bilateral relations.

The two leaders had discussed the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in a phone call on Wednesday, according to a statement from Turkey’s Directorate of Communications.

Armenia, which created a new crisis by attacking Azerbaijani territories, is trying to make its nearly 30-year occupation permanent, Erdogan said.

Also addressing the Syrian crisis, the Turkish president stressed that the momentum reached in the process of political solution on the crisis must be maintained. The duo also discussed the latest situation in Libya.

The clashes began on September 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, Azerbaijan region.

The OSCE Minsk Group – co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US – was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A ceasefire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

Recommended

READ MORE:Fighting intensifies in occupied-Karabakh as civilian casualties mount

Some 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under Armenian occupation for some three decades.

The two states agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire taking effect on Saturday for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in occupied Karabakh.

The truce came after a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

But Armenian forces on Sunday launched a missile strike on Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja – although the region is outside the frontline zone – killing 10 civilians and injuring 35.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged a new ceasefire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defence and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel