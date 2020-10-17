Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the suspension of a number of exports because of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has damaged the spirit of the alliance between Turkey and Canada.

The Turkish Directorate of Communications said on Friday that the two leaders spoke on the phone.

Early in September, Canada suspended the export of some drone parts to Turkey after they were used by Azerbaijan to defend its territories against Armenia in the occupied Karabakh region.

Project Ploughshares, a Canadian arms control group, says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The Turkish president said the root cause of the conflict was the 30-year Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and that Baku’s military campaign is within its territory that is recognised by the international community.

Erdogan and Trudeau also discussed steps to enhance trade volume and resolve issues regarding the defence industry, the Directorate of Communications said.

