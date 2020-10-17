POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Australia's Victoria registers only one Covid-19 case
Victoria state has suffered a surge in cases. These days it has been recording low numbers of virus infections.
Australia's Victoria registers only one Covid-19 case
A healthcare worker tests a patient for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a testing facility in Kilmore outside of Melbourne, Australia, October 6, 2020. / Reuters
October 17, 2020

Australia's coronavirus hotspot of Victoria has recorded a single case of the disease, the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official saying the figures were "one-der-ful".

Victoria's capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions across the state on Sunday.

"We live in hope," Brett Sutton, Victoria's chief health officer, said at a televised news conference. Earlier, when the coronavirus numbers were released, he said on his Twitter account: "One. One-der-ful."

The federal government has been increasingly putting pressure on Andrews to reopen the city and the state, with Health Minister Greg Hunt saying on Twitter on Saturday that it was time to ease.

READ MORE:China expands pool of people receiving experimental Covid-19 vaccines

"The epidemiological conditions for a Covid Safe reopening of hospitality, movement & family reunions among others, have now been firmly met," Hunt said.

Recommended

But Andrews, whose Labor Party government is in opposition to the conservative Liberal Party at the helm of the federal government, said he would not get pressured. 

"No one should be suggesting that .. (we) are keeping the restrictions on any longer than they need to be," Andrews told the news conference. "We aren't going to risk everything that Victorians have sacrificed."

Victoria state officials have said they would ease restrictions when the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five. On Saturday, the 14-day day rolling case average was 8.1, down from 8.7 in the previous day.

READ MORE: Study finds vaccine reluctance linked to belief in virus hoaxes

In neighbouring New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, there were seven new cases of Covid-19, five of which locally acquired and most linked to an outbreak at a childcare centre.

Meanwhile, 17 travellers of the hundreds who flew from New Zealand to Sydney as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble, travelled later to Melbourne, which is not part of the bubble, and were being sought by health authorities, officials in Victoria said. 

READ MORE:EU nations adopt guidelines to coordinate Covid-19 travel restrictions

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame