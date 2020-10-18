POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Scores of pilot whales die after beaching in New Zealand
New Zealand Department of Conservation said several pilot whales stranded and died on the country’s North Island.
Scores of pilot whales die after beaching in New Zealand
People tend to stranded whales in the Coromandel, New Zealand October 17, 2020. / Reuters
October 18, 2020

More than a dozen pilot whales have died in New Zealand after beaching on the country's North Island.

Rescuers and volunteers worked all day on Saturday to refloat about 25 of the animals, part of a pod of about 40 to 50 pilot whales who got stranded earlier that day on a beach in the Coromandel Peninsula.

READ MORE: Rescuers find record 470 whales stranded in Australian harbour

Five dead pilot whales were discovered late on Saturday night at a site thought to be the original stranding location, the Department of Conservation said on Sunday.

"Although the high tide at about 9pm on Saturday night had allowed the stranded whales to be refloated, members of the pod restranded this morning – including several on rocky outcrops at the bay," the Department said in a statement on its Facebook account.

Recommended

"Sadly, about dozen have died after restranding on the rocks this morning. However, we are encouraged by the fact the majority of the stranded whales have re-joined the pod this morning and have been chaperoned out to deep water."

READ MORE: Rescuers forced to euthanise whales in Australia's worst mass beaching

READ MORE: Shark attack could be behind New Zealand whale strandings

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame