WORLD
3 MIN READ
Stampede kills several Afghans trying to secure Pakistan visa
At least 11 of the 15 people killed are women, a provincial council member in the eastern city of Jalalabad, where the incident occurred, has said.
Stampede kills several Afghans trying to secure Pakistan visa
Afghan men wait to collect tokens needed to apply for the Pakistan visa in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. October 21, 2020. / Reuters
October 21, 2020

At least 15 Afghans have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede in eastern Afghanistan.

Officials said the stampede on Wednesday  occurred in an open ground where thousands of Afghans had gathered to secure visas from the Pakistan consulate.

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member in eastern Jalalabad city, where the incident occurred, said of the 15 people dead, 11 were women. Several senior citizens have been injured.

Two other provincial officials said over 3,000 Afghans had congregated to collect tokens needed to apply for a visa to travel to Pakistan.

Eleven of the 15 victims were women, a provincial council member said.

READ MORE:Afghan team prepares for peace talks after freeing 200 Taliban inmates

Gatherings in football stadium

Many people were trampled when they tried to exit the stadium in the city of Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, leaving 10 others injured, provincial hospital spokesperson Zaher Adel said.

Recommended

"Unfortunately this morning tens of thousands of people had come to the football stadium which led to the tragic incident," provincial governor's spokesperson Attaullah Khogyani said.

The Pakistan consulate had resumed issuing visas last week after a seven month pause because of the coronavirus outbreak.

To avoid large crowds from gathering at the visa centre the applicants had been directed to a nearby football stadium in Jalalabad, Khogyani said.

READ MORE:A rare opportunity for peacemaking in Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans from Nangarhar and other nearby provinces had arrived since the early morning to apply for medical visas or to visit relatives.

Journalist Bilal Sarwary told TRT World that the incident shows the desperation of Afghan people who prefer becoming refugees rather than staying in Afghanistan due to violence and lack of resources.

READ MORE:Top Pakistani, Afghan officials kick off talks on Afghanistan peace bid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war