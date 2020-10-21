The United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, has called on India to do more to protect human rights activists after reports of increasing restrictions and pressure.

Bachelet called on the Indian government - led by the right-wing Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi - not to stifle India’s traditionally strong and vibrant civil society.

“I am concerned that vaguely defined laws are increasingly being used to stifle these voices,” said Bachelet in a statement.

Bachelet focused her ire at a 2010 law, known as the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which prohibits local activists and organisations from receiving foreign funding for activities deemed to be against “prejudicial” to the public interest.

"The FCRA has been invoked over the years to justify an array of highly intrusive measures ranging from official raids on NGO offices and freezing of bank accounts, to suspension or cancellation of registration, including of civil society organizations that have engaged with UN human rights bodies," Bachelet said.

The FCRA was passed by the Congress-led government, four years prior to Modi came to power, but the Hindu nationalist prime minister has been proactively using the law to silence the voices of dissent.

One social activist thanked the UN Human Rights Commissioner for speaking out, saying that the “last 6 years one thing that the Govt has regularly done is crushing civil society voices & arresting those who are raising voice against injustice (sic).”

Another, however, pointed out that one of the reasons why foreign funding is necessary, is because “rich, upper caste Hindus will never donate to NGOs or organisations that work with the marginalised. Neither do Indian businesses.”