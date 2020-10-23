Italian farmer Cristian Mallocci could not believe his eyes when Spelacchia, one of his eight dogs, gave birth to a green-furred puppy.

The tiny dog, immediately named Pistachio, was part of a five-dog litter born on October 9, all with white fur, the same colour as their mixed breed mum.

Except him.

Mallocci runs a farm on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia with his brother-in-law Giannangelo Liperi.

It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-coloured fur.

It is thought that it happens when pale coloured puppies have contact in their mother's womb with a green pigment called biliverdin.

It is the same pigment that causes the green colour in bruises.

