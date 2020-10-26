Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the site, warning that it results in polarisation and marginalisation of Muslims.

In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government on Twitter, Imran Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" and marginalisation of Muslims is encouraging extremism and violence across the world – especially through social media platforms such as Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Khan said.

Facebook said this month it was reversing it earlier policy and will now ban any content that denied or distorted the Holocaust.

In an earlier interview Zuckerberg had said he found “Holocaust denial deeply offensive” and that he believed that “the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech.

"One can not send a message that while hate messages against some are unacceptable, these are acceptable against others," Khan said, adding that this was "reflective of prejudice and bias that will encourage further radicalisation".

Khan in his letter made reference to the situation in France, where, President Emmanuel Macron has encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad which causes offense to Muslims.

He also mentioned India's recent citizenship law that singles out the country's Muslims community.

Facebook did not immediately reply request for comment on Khan's letter.

Pakistan's PM Khan accuses Macron of 'attacking Islam'

Earlier on Sunday, Khan said that French President Emmanuel Macron had "attacked Islam" by encouraging the display of cartoons.

The debate over France's policies toward Muslims was given new impetus by the murder this month in France of a teacher who showed his class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

Khan's comments follow statements Macron declaration of war on "Islamist separatism", which he believes is taking over some Muslim communities in France.