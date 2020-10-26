Several protesters in Syria's Deir Ezzor region came under the fire of the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation, as they were protesting on Sunday against the publication of caricatures that insulted the Prophet Muhammed and anti-Islam sentiments in France.

The YPG terrorists injured four people, one has been left in critical condition. Deir Ezzor has been under the terror group’s occupation since late 2017.

The protesters, including students and teachers, called for the withdrawal of French soldiers from the country.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism". He described Islam as “a religion in crisis all over the world".

This coincided with a provocative move by Charlie Hebdo, a left-wing French magazine infamous for publishing anti-Islamic caricatures. They have drawn widespread anger and outrage across the Muslim world.

Insulting caricatures were displayed on some public buildings in Toulouse and Montpellier in the southern region of Occitanie in France.

The caricatures were first published in 2006 by a Danish newspaper, Jyllands Posten, sparking a wave of protests.

France and the US support for terrorists in Syria