Voting has begun in Ivory Coast as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in an election two rival candidates have urged their supporters to boycott.

The streets of the commercial capital Abidjan were quiet and largely empty in contrast to the sometimes violent run-up to the election, which is seen as a test of stability in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

In the pro-Ouattara neighbourhood of Abobo, a long line of residents waited to cast their vote at a school.

"Nobody's boycotting here," said 57-year-old tradesman Alidou Kanye.

Unrest in lead up to election

More than 30 people have died amid clashes ahead of the vote in the West African nation, prompting the United Nations and human rights groups to call for calm.

The clashes have brought back memories of the 2010 vote that Ouattara won but which unleashed a brief civil war that killed 3,000 people when his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down.

Unconstitutional?