WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ivory Coast begins voting in tense election
At least 30 people have been killed in pre-election violence, evoking memories of a 2010-2011 crisis that turned the city of Abidjan into a battleground and left 3,000 dead.
Ivory Coast begins voting in tense election
People wait to cast their votes during the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 31, 2020. / Reuters
October 31, 2020

Voting has begun in Ivory Coast as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in an election two rival candidates have urged their supporters to boycott.

The streets of the commercial capital Abidjan were quiet and largely empty in contrast to the sometimes violent run-up to the election, which is seen as a test of stability in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and one of Africa's fastest-growing economies.

In the pro-Ouattara neighbourhood of Abobo, a long line of residents waited to cast their vote at a school.

"Nobody's boycotting here," said 57-year-old tradesman Alidou Kanye.

Unrest in lead up to election

More than 30 people have died amid clashes ahead of the vote in the West African nation, prompting the United Nations and human rights groups to call for calm. 

The clashes have brought back memories of the 2010 vote that Ouattara won but which unleashed a brief civil war that killed 3,000 people when his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo refused to step down.

READ MORE:Deadly protests as Ivory Coast leader seeks third term

Unconstitutional? 

Recommended

The recent violence has pitted the 78 -year-old president's supporters against those of his opponents, who say he is breaking the law by running again because the constitution limits presidents to two terms, and is jeopardising the country's hard-earned economic gains.

Ouattara, who has broad international support and was re-elected five years ago with nearly 84 percent of the vote, says he can run again under a new constitution approved in 2016, and is doing so only because his handpicked successor died unexpectedly from a heart problem in July.

Critics say his candidacy is a new blow to West African democracy following a military coup in Mali in August and Guinea President Alpha Conde's successful third-term bid this month.

His two main rivals, former president Henri Konan Bedie and former prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan, have called for an election boycott.

Affi N'Guessan has told supporters to blockade polling places, but it was not immediately clear if this was happening anywhere.

The likely result is a Ouattara victory though not necessarily a peaceful one. The government has said it has deployed 35,000 soldiers and police officers for election day.

"Ivory Coast has suffered enough," said 46-year-old businessman Abdallah Kourouna, one of just a handful of voters at a polling station in Abidjan's upmarket Cocody district.

"There’s always fear before but fear can’t make a democracy," he said, predicting that any post-election unrest would be short-lived.

READ MORE:Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war