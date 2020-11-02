After the defeat of their presidential candidate in 2016, Democrats know the perils of poll-induced over confidence.

This time around a majority of party activists and pollsters are hedging their predictions of a Joe Biden victory with a mandatory caveat that incumbent Republican President Donald Trump can still defy the odds and win.

Nevertheless, unless polls can be totally disregarded as a method of predicting elections, the current data shows that it is quite likely that the former vice-president will become the 46th president of the United States.

The polling data published so far was enough for the British magazine The New Statesman to effectively forecast a Biden win in brash language.

A headline at the news outlet read: “Why you should be confident that Joe Biden is going to win the US election.”

The article’s underlying argument was that opinion polls for the 2016 vote were not wrong by that much and that in 17 key states that eventually went to Trump, polls predicted an average Clinton lead of less than a percentage point - way within the margin of error.

In three of these states; Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump’s eventual victory was by a margin of less than a percent.

In contrast, Biden enjoys an average poll lead across these 17 states of 5.9 points - significantly higher than anything Clinton enjoyed.

Trump would therefore need to defy the polls by a much larger degree that he did against Clinton to pull off the upset.

According to polls commissioned by the New York Times and published on the last Sunday before the vote, Biden has sizable leads in four key states that went to Trump last time round.

Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all went to Trump in 2016, but the Times poll put Biden ahead at six points, three points, six points and 11 points, respectively.

To cut to the point; the polls say that Biden will win.

The seeds of doubt