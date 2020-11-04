Americans have voted under the shadow of a resurging pandemic, with an alarming increase in cases nationwide and the number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 reaching record highs in a growing number of states.

While daily infections were rising in all but three states, the surge was most pronounced in the Midwest and Southwest.

Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and New Mexico all reported record high hospitalisations this week.

Nebraska's largest hospitals started limiting elective surgeries and looked to bring in nurses from other states to cope with the surge. Hospital officials in Iowa and Missouri warned bed capacity could soon be overwhelmed.

The resurgence loomed over candidates and voters, fearful of both the virus itself and the economic toll of any new shutdowns to control its spread.

The debate over how far to take economically costly measures has divided a country already sharply polarised over President Donald Trump's turbulent four years in office.

Sanitisers jam ballot scanner

The pandemic coloured who voters chose at the ballot box and how they did it.

While many Americans took advantage of expanded access to mail-in voting, lines were long in many polling places, with record turnout expected and reminders of the pandemic were everywhere.

"It’s very serious that we have 400 people gathered in one space at the height of the pandemic here in Wisconsin. So, we’ve tried to take every measure to limit the movement throughout the room," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, the election commission director of the city of Milwaukee, where poll workers were spread out into 12 different pods to limit contact.

Wisconsin health officials reported 5,771 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a new record.

In Indiana, the Republican candidate for attorney general tested positive for Covid-19 after developing "some symptoms," his campaign announced.

Former US Republican Todd Rokita had been quarantining with this family after learning he was exposed to the virus, it said.

Hand sanitiser on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines, Iowa, secretary of state spokesman Kevin Hall said.

Hall said some voters' hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitiser eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

The machine was fixed in about an hour.