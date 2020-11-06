When the votes are finally tallied on Friday or Saturday, there will be one certainty beyond who has won.

That will be that Joe Biden has secured the largest number of votes for a presidential candidate in US history.

But that’s just half the story, the second most popular candidate in US history will be incumbent President Donald Trump.

Biden is heading to around between 75 million and 80 million votes, while Trump will get a number as high as 75 million.

Those numbers reflect a turnout higher than any other US election in over a century with between 68 and 72 percent of the electorate casting a ballot. In 2016, the number was just around 60 percent.

So what’s changed?

The numbers and the narrative emerging in the US media at the moment tells the story of a hugely polarised and mobilised population, psyched up with the belief that their opponents pose an existential threat to their way of living.

This is being demonstrated in the streets of Philadelphia and Phoenix where Trump supporters have turned up at polling stations baselessly demanding that vote counters stop trying to manipulate the election result.

For Trump’s opponents, their fear, which they argue is beginning to materialise, is that Trump was setting himself on the path to turning the US into an authoritarian state.

The last four years since Trump’s 2016 win have been defined with bitter media debate over the president’s performance and ideological leanings.