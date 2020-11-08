Millions of voter in Myanmar are voting in an election seen as a referendum on a fledgling democratic government whose reputation collapsed overseas amid allegations of genocide but which remains popular at home.

With 1,171 national, state and regional seats up for grabs, Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) – that claimed 2015 polls by a landslide – is largely expected to win.

Myanmar’s bicameral parliament, Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, is divided into the Amyotha Hluttaw, the 224-member House of Nationalities or upper house – and the Pyithu Hluttaw, the lower House of Representatives with 440 seats.

More than 37 million voters from a population of 56 million will decide the fate of candidates representing more than 90 parties.

The Buddhist-majority country’s powerful military is allocated 25 percent unelected parliament seats. It controls key ministries including interior affairs and has veto power on constitutional issues.

There are regional legislative assemblies and governments in each of the seven states and seven regions of the country.

The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, or USDP, is the main opposition to Suu Kyi’s NLD.

In the past five years, Suu Kyi lost the cooperation of ethnic minority parties because she failed to come through with an agreement giving ethnic minorities greater political autonomy.

During the run-up to elections, Myanmar faced severe criticism for oppressing opposition, including journalists, student protestors and denying voting rights to Rohingya.

In a statement, the UN said the military “is using the Penal Code, enacted by the British in 1861, to lock up journalists, students, and others for exercising their basic right to free expression.”

“Their crime? Their willingness to criticise the government and military,” said Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar.