More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed on the Daesh ADF group, local sources have said.

Late on Saturday, an initial assault killed seven people, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana told an AFP correspondent, adding that "the attack took place at 11:00 pm and it was the ADF", which originated in the 1990s as an Ugandan rebel group.

Kibwana said the toll was still provisional and that the attack occurred at a town called Kisima.

A second assault took place early on Sunday near Oicha, which is in the same region as Beni, where the local authority and other sources said six people had died.

640 civilians killed