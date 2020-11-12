Australia has announced the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate war crimes by Australian special forces in Afghanistan after media uncovered evidence of civilians and prisoners being killed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, citing allegations of "serious and possibly criminal misconduct", appointed the prosecutor to deal with the issue domestically and forestall any move by the International Criminal Court.

Elite Australian commandos were deployed alongside US and allied forces in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks. Since then, a series of often-harrowing reports have emerged about the brutal conduct of Australia's elite special forces units – ranging from a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter to the killing of a six-year-old child in a house raid.

Unlawflul killings

The government had initially tried to suppress whistleblower accounts of the alleged wrongdoing, with police moving to investigate reporters involved.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Forces had conducted a four-year probe into what it called "rumours and allegations" of "possible breaches of the Law of Armed Conflict".

That probe identified 55 separate incidents, most relating to the unlawful killings of "persons who were non-combatants or were no longer combatants" as well as "cruel treatment".

Morrison said a redacted version of the Inspector-General's report would be released within days.