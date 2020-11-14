CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Disco' tops UK charts as Kylie rules across five decades
The 15th album of the 52-year-old Australian pop star also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales.
'Disco' tops UK charts as Kylie rules across five decades
FILE PHOTO: Singer Kylie Minogue performs at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, US, May 3, 2014. / Reuters Archive
November 14, 2020

Australian singer Kylie Minogue has made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old," Minogue told Reuters on Friday of the five-decade record - an accolade she now shares with Bruce Springsteen - before it was announced.

"Disco", in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue's eighth UK number one album, taking her one ahead of Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

READ MORE:Kylie Minogue makes come back with new album 'Disco'

'No tricks'

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people's lives.

Recommended

"A lot of the best pop songs that seem so simple are the trickiest ones to do. There's no distraction. There's no tricks. It's just an amazing song," she said.

After making her name in hit soap opera "Neighbours", Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s working with producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Mike Stock recalled their first meeting in 1987.

"When Kylie first came into the studio, she sat in the corner in the back crocheting and Matt Aitken and I both thought, well, 'God, I hope she's got some kind of sparkle'... But we got her behind the mic ...the switch flicked and she was a star," he said.

Together they made four albums, with the first two - "Kylie" (1988) and "Enjoy Yourself" (1989) - also reaching number one.

"The first album we did was one of the best-selling albums of the whole decade," Stock told Reuters.

"... I'm obviously very proud of that. Proud to have worked with Kylie who has lasted in the business - just to survive is an achievement. But she's doing brilliant." 

READ MORE:AC/DC is back and fighting off the black with new album

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions