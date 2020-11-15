Around 25,000 Ethiopians fleeing conflict in the Tigray region have crossed into neighbouring Sudan, state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has reported.

"The number of Ethiopian refugees who have arrived in Gadaref and Kassala states since Saturday has reached 24,944," SUNA said.

Sudan's commissioner for refugees Abdullah Suleiman toured the border region on Saturday with the UN refugee agency assistant representative in Sudan Jan Hansmann to discuss the influx.

Hansmann, quoted by SUNA, said the priority of the UNHCR was to provide the refugees with shelter, food, and water and then to transfer them to regions far from the border "for security reasons".

He said the UN refugee agency was working to establish new camps in Sudan for the Ethiopians.

Up to 200,000 could seek shelter in Sudan

Sudan has already said it would shelter thousands of Ethiopians fleeing the conflict at the Um Raquba camp, which in the 1980s hosted thousands of Ethiopian fleeing famine.

Over the past week, exhausted refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan after walking for two-days through searing heat, many of them barefoot.

Some arrived on scooters and other cycled, while others boarded makeshift boats to cross a river into Sudan to flee intense fighting at home.

Suleiman called on the international community to pitch in with aid for the refugees.

UNHCR said it expected the number of refugees to grow if the conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia worsens.

A Sudanese government source said up to 200,000 Ethiopians could seek shelter in Sudan.

