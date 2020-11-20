WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead as truck ploughs into funeral procession in China
At least 9 people killed in accident in Henan province’s Huabin county. Authorities investigating why truck failed to avoid the procession.
Several dead as truck ploughs into funeral procession in China
FILE PHOTO: Trucks wait to carry coal outside a coal mine on the outskirts of Xiaoyi, China's Shanxi province, on August 2, 2016. / Reuters
November 20, 2020

Authorities in central China say nine people were killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession.

The accident in Henan province’s Huabin county left another four people injured, according to a county government news release on Friday.

It said authorities were investigating why the truck failed to avoid the procession, which was moving along a local highway at around 5 am.

Recommended

The release said the public security ministry in Beijing has also sent a team to look into the incident, in an apparent show of concern over its potential effect on public order in the province, one of China’s most populous with more than 100 million people.

China's roads had long been among the world's deadliest, but police in recent years have increased their presence to reduce the number of overcrowded or poorly maintained vehicles, crack down on speeding and raise awareness about driving while physically exhausted or otherwise impaired.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report