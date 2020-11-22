CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Fury as Egypt actor takes selfies with Israelis
Photos of controversial celebrity Mohamed Ramadan with Israeli singer Omer Adam and footballer Diaa Saba sparks anger, with many calling for his boycott.
Fury as Egypt actor takes selfies with Israelis
This picture taken on November 22, 2020, in Cairo shows a man holding a phone showing a picture of Mohamed Ramadan hugging Israeli midfielder Dia Saba in Dubai. / AFP
November 22, 2020

Egypt's self-proclaimed superstar Mohamed Ramadan has sparked a heated political debate after snapping selfies with an Israeli singer and footballer.

Ramadan, a 32-year-old actor, and rapper, boasts millions of followers in the Arab world, is a close friend of Morocco's King Mohamed VI and the recipient of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards prize.

On Saturday, the official Facebook page of the State of Israel in Arabic linked to the foreign ministry published a photo of Ramadan hugging Israeli singer Omer Adam on a Dubai rooftop.

The picture carried the caption "art always brings us together".

'Mohamed Ramadan is a Zionist' trends

A short video clip also surfaced on social networks showing Ramadan mingling with fans with the popular Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila" playing in the background.

And another widely shared photo of him with Israeli footballer Diaa Saba also caused a stir online.

The pictures and video sparked a storm of protest in Egypt, with many calling for a boycott of Ramadan and the hashtag "Mohamed Ramadan is a Zionist" trending on Twitter.

Recommended

"Truly there's nothing but entertainment bringing you two together – not religion, not Arab identity, or humanity or land or shared history," someone wrote on Facebook, addressing Ramadan.

Egypt's controversial celebrity, who regularly displays his flashy cars and extravagant lifestyle on social media, shot back at critical fans saying: "I don't ask which country the person who wants to take a photo with me comes from unless they say themselves."

He also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Palestinian people.

"Palestine is number one", he wrote based on the title of his massively popular song in the Arab world called "Number One", adding: "I salute the brotherly Palestinian people."

Normalisation of occupation 

Egypt is the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979 – followed by Jordan in 1994 – but the deal has not gone well with many Egyptians who staunchly oppose Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories.

The United Arab Emirates normalised ties with the Jewish state earlier this year, in a move quickly followed by Bahrain and Sudan.

But not everyone was upset with Ramadan, as attitudes begin to shift towards Israel in the region.

"This is the peace we're after... may God bless you Mohamed Ramadan. Peace is the only solution in the Middle East," a Facebook user wrote.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions