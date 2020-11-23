POLITICS
4 MIN READ
China readies Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks
Chang'e-5 probe, to be launched from southern Hainan province, is being dispatched to bring back lunar rocks in first attempt by any country to retrieve samples from Moon since 1970s.
China readies Moon probe to bring back lunar rocks
This photo taken on November 17, 2020, shows Long March 5 rocket, which will launch China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe. / AFP
November 23, 2020

China is preparing to launch an unmanned spacecraft to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades.

The China National Space Administration said in a statement that the Long March-5Y rocket began fuelling up on Monday evening, ahead of a launch scheduled for 2000 and 2100 GMT at the Wenchang launch center on the southern island province of Hainan.

Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022 and of eventually sending humans to the moon.

The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical Chinese Moon goddess, aims to shovel up lunar rocks and soil to help scientists learn about the moon's origins, formation, and volcanic activity on its surface.

READ MORE: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts on board docks with ISS

What will the mission achieve? 

The original mission, planned for 2017, was delayed due to an engine failure in China's Long March 5 launch rocket.

If successful, China will be only the third country to have retrieved samples from the moon, following the United States and the Soviet Union in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Chinese probe will collect two kilogrammes of surface material in a previously unexplored area known as Oceanus Procellarum, or "Ocean of Storms", which consists of a vast lava plain, according to the science journal Nature.

If successfully launched, the probe is expected to land on the moon in late November and collect material during one lunar day, equivalent to around 14 Earth days.

The samples will be returned to Earth in a capsule programmed to land in northern China's Inner Mongolia region in early December, according to US space agency NASA.

Why China's system is most flexible?

Recommended

The mission is technically challenging and involves several innovations not seen during previous attempts at collecting moon rocks, said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

"The US never did a robotic sample return. The Soviet one was very limited and could only land at certain restricted spots," said McDowell.

"China's system will be the most flexible and capable robotic sample return system yet."

Other countries planning to retrieve material from asteroids or even Mars may look to China's experience, he said.

The technical complexity of Chang'e 5, with its four modules, makes it "remarkable in many ways," said Joan Johnson-Freese, a space expert at the US Naval War College.

"China is showing itself capable of developing and successfully carrying out sustained high-tech programmes, important for regional influence and potentially global partnerships," she said.

READ MORE: Solar Orbiter blasts off to capture first look at sun's poles

Becoming space superpower

A Chinese lunar rover landed on the far side of the moon in January 2019, in a global first that boosted Beijing's ambitions to become a space superpower.

It was the second Chinese probe to land on the moon, following the Yutu ("Jade Rabbit") rover mission in 2013.

The latest Chang'e-5 probe is among a slew of ambitious targets set by Beijing, which include creating a super-powerful rocket capable of delivering payloads heavier than those NASA and private rocket firm SpaceX can handle, a moon base, a permanently crewed space station, and a Mars rover.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar