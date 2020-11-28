About 200 Cuban artists have demonstrated outside the country's culture ministry in a rare protest over freedom of expression that received support from leading Cuban cinema figures.

The demonstration on Friday followed the expulsion by authorities on Thursday night of protesting members of an artists' collective from their premises in the historic centre of Havana.

Authorities said the eviction of the 14 members of the San Isidro Movement was necessary due to Covid-19 protocols since one had returned from Mexico via the United States and not properly quarantined.

They had been protesting for 10 days, with six of them on hunger strike, and their movement had gained significant attention.

Rare demonstration

Demonstrators outside the culture ministry on Friday demanded "dialogue" and representatives were waiting to meet with vice minister Fernando Rojas after having gathered there for much of the day.

The demonstration was rare in Cuba, where permission for such protests is not often given.

Security personnel and uniformed police watched over the protest from a distance but without intervening.

"On the one hand, we do not have much confidence, but on the other we feel that it is an obligation," said activist Michel Matos.

"They are public officials of this country and this has become a political situation."

