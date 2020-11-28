A senior member of the PKK has admitted that militants of the terror outfit fought alongside Armenian soldiers in the Karabakh region.

Layika Gultekin of PKK's women branch spoke to a terrorist-affiliated media outlet, confessing that the militants took part in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

"We went to Upper Karabakh to fight alongside Armenian soldiers. We will always be with the Armenians whenever they wish us to be," Gultekin said.

According to Turkish security officials, the terror group expected to win Armenia's favour for its presence in northern Iraq.

Armenia brought some 300 YPG/PKK terrorists from Mideast countries to Nagorno-Karabakh region to train Armenian militias, Anadolu Agency reported in September.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Karabakh conflict