TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
PKK member: Terrorists fought in Armenian ranks in Karabakh
Senior PKK figure Layika Gultekin admits members of the terror group fight alongside Armenian soldiers during attacks on Azerbaijan.
PKK member: Terrorists fought in Armenian ranks in Karabakh
Armenia brought some 300 YPG/PKK terrorists from Mideast to Nagorno-Karabakh region to train Armenian militias, AA reports.
November 28, 2020

A senior member of the PKK has admitted that militants of the terror outfit fought alongside Armenian soldiers in the Karabakh region. 

Layika Gultekin of PKK's women branch spoke to a terrorist-affiliated media outlet, confessing that the militants took part in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday. 

"We went to Upper Karabakh to fight alongside Armenian soldiers. We will always be with the Armenians whenever they wish us to be," Gultekin said.

According to Turkish security officials, the terror group expected to win Armenia's favour for its presence in northern Iraq.

Armenia brought some 300 YPG/PKK terrorists from Mideast countries to Nagorno-Karabakh region to train Armenian militias, Anadolu Agency reported in September. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Karabakh conflict

Recommended

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions have continued to demand the withdrawal of occupying Armenian forces.

Fresh clashes erupted on September 27 when the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, and violated humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

On November 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive