TRT World Forum 2020 to focus on post-Covid world
The online event on December 1-2 will bring together global leaders and experts to discuss challenges that will lay ahead in a post-pandemic world.
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, and Finland among dignitaries expected to speak at the event. / TRTWorld
November 28, 2020

The fourth annual international forum of TRT World will begin next week with a focus on understanding the emerging world order in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

TRT World Forum 2020 event will debate "Shifting Dynamics: The International Order in a Post-Pandemic World" with academics, journalists, politicians, and members of the civil society from around the globe.

The virtual event will be held on December 1-2.

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Pakistan, and Finland will be among dignitaries who will speak at the event. 

Cheif of World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will join the session on health threats in times of hyper-globalisation, along with professor Neil Squires, director of global health at Public Health England, and Eskild Petersen, an infectious disease specialist from Denmark.

The session on the global media's impact on the pandemic will focus on changes in consumption patterns of media, particularly social media, and what it may mean for the future, as countries begin to envision and construct a post-pandemic world.

Speakers will also discuss how the pandemic has impacted international cooperation, multilateralism, and globalisation, as well as explore whether the world's response to the crisis was a successful one.

Key topics

Infodemic: How the international media Impacted the pandemic

Multipolarity in the age of Covid-19: The future of global solidarity

What's next? – Understanding health threats in times of hyper-globalisation

Politics and pandemics: Humanitarian aid in the time of Covid-19

The future of work and education: Preparing for a post-pandemic world. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
