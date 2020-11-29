A group of Cuban artists and intellectuals say they have won an unusual government vow of greater tolerance for independent art after a demonstration in front of the Culture Ministry.

About 20 artists had gathered on Friday and the crowd grew to 200 by late night, when Vice Minister Fernando Rojas and the directors of several associations affiliated with the governing Communist Party met with delegates of the demonstrators until after midnight.

The officials agreed to talks on “an agenda of multiple topics with proposals by both sides,” said writer Katherine Bisquet.

In addition, “We will be able to meet without being harassed in independent spaces. There is a truce for independent spaces.”

Prominent figures

The demonstration, and official willingness to deal with the participants is unusual in a country whose government historically has had little tolerance for open protest, tends to label dissenters as tools of its enemies abroad and has arrested hundreds of them.

But those who turned up at Friday's demonstration included people with a long history working in the government-run culture sector, including actor Jorge Perugurria, a star of the film “Strawberry and Chocolate,” director Fernando Perez, playwright Yunior García and feminist activist Dianelys Alfonso.

There were moments of tension on Saturday when police surrounded the plaza where the demonstration took place and power went off for a time in area, though it wasn't clear if that was related to the demonstration.