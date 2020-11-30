Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was hospitalised in Germany nearly a month ago after testing positive for coronavirus. Today, his continued absence and the uncertainty about his health is fuelling questions about the country’s leadership.

Tebboune could face Article 102 of Algeria’s constitution, which permits a sitting President’s removal in the case of "temporary impairment (of the president), for a maximum duration of 45 days".

If Article 102 uses the day Tebboune was admitted to a hospital in Germany as a starting date, it could be applied as early as December 12, 2020.

Tebboune’s absence coupled with a lack of clear information from the state is fuelling concerns of a power vacuum, reminiscent of the Bouteflika era. In 2013, former President Abdelaziz Boutefila suffered a grievous stroke that saw him airlifted to the prestigious Grenoble hospital in Southeastern France where he spent three months.

This left many to wonder, just who exactly is running the country in his absence?

On Facebook, Algerians have taken to posting mock-up ‘missing persons’ posters, asking for any news about the whereabouts of an old gentleman last seen in mid-October.

Tebboune, 75, was admitted to a German hospital on October 28 for “in-depth medical examinations,” according to Algeria’s presidency. This came after his transfer from an Algerian medical facility, following an outbreak of Covid-19 among his aides.

His most recent tweet, however, was on October 24. He announced his voluntary self-isolation after an aide had tested positive for Covid-19, also stating “Algerian sisters and brothers, I reassure you that I am in good health, and continue my work from a distance until the end of my isolation, while praying to the Almighty to cure all the afflicted, and preserve beloved Algeria from every calamity.”