Irina Antonova, the veteran curator of Moscow's Pushkin Museum who strove to promote modern art in Russia, has died at the age of 98 with the coronavirus, the museum's press service said.

The longtime director of one of the country's biggest fine arts galleries helped Russians discover Picasso and Chagall, and battled to display the works of impressionists that were hidden away under Soviet leadership.

"This is sad and unexpected," said Viktoria Makarova, director of research at the Pushkin Museum.

She told AFP that Antonova was recently discharged from the hospital after spending a few days there.

'Deep expert knowledge'

A statement from the Pushkin Museum on Tuesday confirmed that Antonova, who suffered from cardiovascular disease, died on November 30 after being infected with the coronavirus.

"Her whole life had been nothing other than serving the arts and her country," Makarova added.