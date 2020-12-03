Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for reforms in the United Nations, saying it is important to deal with the current needs and threats the world is facing.

"Another point that the pandemic reminds us of is that the UN system must be reformed in light of today's threats and needs," the Turkish leader said on Thursday in a video message sent to a special session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in response to Covid-19.

"I believe that the General Assembly should be strengthened to make the UN system more effective, democratic, fair, and transparent," Erdogan said, adding that he hopes the special session will give new momentum to the international community's fight against the virus.

UNGA members are holding a special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Erdogan seeks protection for disadvantaged groups

Stressing that the pandemic is the greatest challenge to the international community in the 21st century, Turkey believes that international cooperation and global solidarity are the keys to overcoming the difficult period.

"There are vulnerable groups all over the world that are particularly hit by this process," he urged, highlighting the importance of paying attention to the needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, a frequent theme for the Turkish president.

"With this awareness, we must place great importance on the protection of the rights of women, children, elderly, and disabled people"

Millions of cases and second wave