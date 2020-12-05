US has continued to put pressure on Germany and the EU to halt construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline linking Russia to Europe, which Washington sees as a "political tool" of the Kremlin, a top envoy said.

"Now is the time for Germany and the EU to impose a moratorium on the construction of the pipeline," US acting ambassador to Germany, Robin Quinville, told business daily Handelsblatt on Saturday.

That would send a strong signal to Russia that Europe was not willing to accept "its ongoing malicious behaviour", the diplomat said.

"The pipeline is not only an economic project but also a political tool that the Kremlin is using to bypass Ukraine and divide Europe."

Why're countries opposed to pipeline?