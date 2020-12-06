POLITICS
China awaits probe's return to Earth with Moon rocks
Chinese mission that landed on Moon has transferred rocks to an orbiter which is due to land in northern grasslands in Inner Mongolia region in mid-December.
The manoeuvre was part of the ambitious Chang'e-5 mission, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, to bring back the first lunar samples in four decades. [Simulated image] / AP
December 6, 2020

A Chinese probe that landed on the Moon has transferred rocks to an orbiter in preparation for returning samples of the lunar surface to Earth for the first time in almost 45 years, the space agency has announced.

The ascent stage docked with a robot spacecraft orbiting the Moon at 5:42 am on Sunday (2142 GMT Saturday), state media reported, citing the China National Space Administration. 

A container with 2 kilogrammes (4.4 pounds) of rocks was transferred to the orbiter 30 minutes later.

A capsule carrying the rock samples is due to land in China’s northern grasslands in the Inner Mongolia region in mid-December. They will be the first fresh samples of the lunar surface obtained by scientists since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 probe in 1976.

International competition

The manoeuvre was part of the ambitious Chang'e-5 mission, named after a mythical Chinese Moon goddess, to bring back the first lunar samples in four decades.

The upper stage of the Chang'e lander blasted off Friday from the lunar surface. If the mission succeeds, it will make China the third country after the United States and the former Soviet Union to bring Moon rocks to Earth.

The CNSA released a photo taken by the orbiter showing the ascent stage rocket approaching for a rendezvous.

China is looking to catch up with the United States and Russia after taking decades to match their achievements and has poured billions into its military-run space programme.

Its space agency said previously that "before liftoff, the Chinese flag was raised on the Moon's surface".

Scientists hope the samples from Chang'e-5 will help them learn more about the Moon's origins and volcanic activity on its surface.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
