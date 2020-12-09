Indonesia holds nationwide regional elections with more than 100 million voters expected to cast a ballot, despite warnings the poll would worsen the nation's Covid-19 crisis.

The archipelago of nearly 270 million – the world's third-biggest democracy and fourth most populous nation – delayed the vote originally set for September as it struggled to contain soaring infection rates.

But the polls were rescheduled for Wednesday, even as critics warned over the risks amid widespread violations of virus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

"I'm scared many more people will be infected and die" after the polls, said Siti Zuhro, a political analyst at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences.

Hundreds of hopefuls are vying for 270 positions, including regional governors, district heads and mayors, including President Joko Widodo's eldest son.

Voting was expected to wrap up around 0500 GMT (noon local time).

100 million votes

More than 100 million Indonesians are registered to vote in the poll staffed by almost 2.7 million election workers, with some taking ballot boxes to hospitalised Covid patients.

At least five election candidates have reportedly died so far and more than 1,000 election agency staff were infected ahead of voting day.

More than 580,000 Indonesians have been confirmed as having contracted the illness while the death toll stands at 18,000.

But the true scale of the crisis is widely believed to be much bigger in a country with one of the world's lowest testing rates.