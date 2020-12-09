The agenda in the US has shifted back to the fight against Covid-19.

Many Americans have started once again to abide by the stay-at-home rule, with the number of cases passing the 15 million mark and deaths passing 280,000.

In the past month, there have been more than four million new cases reported. Unfortunately, the consequences of five million Americans travelling for Thanksgiving has started to cost lives.

It's now quite clear that Americans will not heed the warnings given by authorities not to travel for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. In short, the second wave has hit hard.

The US is still arguing that no sufficient measures have been employed. Aside from a few states proposing the stay-at-home rule, there are no federal restrictions or strict measures imposed. Therefore, people expect that President-elect Joe Biden will use a different strategy to combat Covid-19 once he's inaugurated in January.

The Food and Drug Administration will meet on December 10 to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and will give permission for the emergency use of the vaccine on the same day.

As will be recalled, the US initially ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, worth $1.95 billion, from Pfizer and BioNTech. In this context, Dr Moncef Slaoui, an American Muslim of Moroccan origin, and who was appointed by President Trump as the head of the 'Warp Speed' vaccination program, has announced that 20 million Americans should be immunised in December, then 30 million more in January and 50 million in February.

In addition, on December 17, the FDA is meeting to approve the vaccine produced by Moderna. Frankly, the fact that two different vaccines may be ready for distribution within this month is the best news of this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that the vaccine will first be given to healthcare workers and long-term residents of nursing homes as a priority. This is estimated to be approximately 24 million people. The vaccine will be given to the American people at no cost, according to the CDC.