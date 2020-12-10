Clashes have broken out in Tirana during a protest by hundreds of Albanians over the fatal police shooting of a 25-year-old man who had breached a coronavirus-linked curfew.

Protesters, who defied a government ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people due to the pandemic, threw stones and flares at police, the interior ministry, the Tirana city hall and the main government buildings on Wednesday.

They also tried to force their way into the ministry and the government complex that includes Prime Minister Edi Rama's office, and police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Police spokesman Gentian Mullai told The Associated Press that nine officers were injured. Parked police cars were damaged.

The Health Ministry said two protesters were also injured. It added that one of the hurt police officers is in serious conditions and will require surgery.

Scattering protests

A police statement called on protest organisers, who used social media to mobilise demonstrators, to stop calls for violence. It added that an officer has been detained and is being investigated over his possible role in the killing.

“The unacceptable episode of the killing of a citizen by a police officer ... cannot be exploited as a pretext to exercise blind violence, to seriously injure police offices and damage public and private property,” the statement said.

Klodian Rasha was shot dead during curfew hours early Tuesday after not responding to police calls to stop and running away, according to police.

Shouting “Rama go!” and “I am Klodian,” protesters – most of whom did not wear masks – set fire to a Christmas tree outside the main government building and then knocked it down.