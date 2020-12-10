WORLD
Albanians protest over fatal police shooting of man breaking Covid curfew
A 25-year-old man identified as Klodian Rasha was killed early on Tuesday in what police described as an excessive use of force by an officer during a curfew introduced to prevent a surge of coronavirus cases.
Protesters clash with riot police in front of the government building that houses the Albanian prime minister's office in Tirana on December 9, 2020. / AFP
December 10, 2020

Clashes have broken out in Tirana during a protest by hundreds of Albanians over the fatal police shooting of a 25-year-old man who had breached a coronavirus-linked curfew.

Protesters, who defied a government ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people due to the pandemic, threw stones and flares at police, the interior ministry, the Tirana city hall and the main government buildings on Wednesday.

They also tried to force their way into the ministry and the government complex that includes Prime Minister Edi Rama's office, and police fired tear gas to disperse them.

Police spokesman Gentian Mullai told The Associated Press that nine officers were injured. Parked police cars were damaged.

The Health Ministry said two protesters were also injured. It added that one of the hurt police officers is in serious conditions and will require surgery.

Scattering protests 

A police statement called on protest organisers, who used social media to mobilise demonstrators, to stop calls for violence. It added that an officer has been detained and is being investigated over his possible role in the killing.

“The unacceptable episode of the killing of a citizen by a police officer ... cannot be exploited as a pretext to exercise blind violence, to seriously injure police offices and damage public and private property,” the statement said.

Klodian Rasha was shot dead during curfew hours early Tuesday after not responding to police calls to stop and running away, according to police.

Shouting “Rama go!” and “I am Klodian,” protesters – most of whom did not wear masks – set fire to a Christmas tree outside the main government building and then knocked it down.

They also damaged the New Year's decorations in the city's main plaza, Skanderbeg Square.

Later protesters moved to the Tirana police station and set fire to trash bins.

Rasha’s friends asked for the officers to be held accountable.

Local media initially quoted a woman who claimed to be Rasha's sister, but then retracted saying that Rasha had only two brothers.

PM abroad

Prime Minister Rama is in the United States where on Wednesday he met with Pfizer officials, trying to secure vaccine deliveries for Albania.

Albanian authorities have imposed several lockdown measures including prohibiting gatherings, mandatory mask wearing and an overnight curfew to try to prevent a surge of new cases.

In April next year Albania will hold its parliamentary election.

READ MORE:Demolition of Albanian national theatre sparks angry protests

