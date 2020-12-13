US musician Charley Pride has died at age 86 of complications from Covid-19.

Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first African-American artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor.

Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist, according to the website.

His No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin".

“We’re not color blind yet, but we’ve advanced a few paces along the path and I like to think I’ve contributed something to that process,” Pride wrote in his memoir.

The Mississippi native picked cotton, served in the US Army and played baseball in the Negro league before moving to Nashville, becoming the first Black country star.

He joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, Rolling Stone magazine said.