A Lim Kim made her first US Women's Open appearance a memorable one, closing with three straight birdies to tie the record for the largest comeback and win the biggest event in women's golf.

What didn't change in a frigid final round at Champions Golf Club was how to keep score.

And when the 25-year-old from South Korea saw she was trailing and running out of holes, she started attacking flags.

“Still can’t really soak in that I’m the champion,” she said, minutes after being soaked in champagne on a day with temperatures in the 40s.

The Bermuda grass of south Texas was unlike anything Kim had ever seen and the The US Women's Open, with its reputation as the toughest test, was a major she had never played.

Spectacular finish

Kim's spectacular finish made it tough for anyone to catch her.

Two shots behind Amy Olson, she hit 5-iron to 4 feet on the par-3 16th hole to get to 1-under.

Then she hit 8-iron that rolled out to just inside 2 feet on the 17th for a tap-in birdie and a share of the lead.

She capped it off with a pitching wedge to just inside 10 feet.

Behind her mask – fitting that the final major champion of this pandemic-disrupted year in golf was wearing one – the thrill was evident.

So was the fist pump, a rare show of emotion for Kim.

“I’ve been eyeing the leaderboard throughout the round and I knew how many shots I was back,” she said through a translator.

“That’s probably the reason why I tried to hit more aggressive, tried to attack the pins.”

Heavy-hearted opponent

Kim won by one shot over Jin Young Ko, the top-ranked player in women's golf, and Olson, who played her heart out while coping with the grief of her father-in-law's unexpected death Saturday night in South Dakota.

“I felt very weak and helpless the last couple days, and probably today on the golf course,” Olson said, fighting back tears after a 72.

“I really believe the Lord just carried me through. It just makes you realise how much bigger life is than golf. But pleased with my finish overall and my performance.”

Winless in seven years on the LPGA Tour, she had a two-shot lead on the back nine after 54-hole leader Hinako Shibuno faltered.

But she couldn’t do anything about Kim’s late charge, and Olson fell back when her hybrid on the par-3 16th bounded over the green and into thick, brown rough, leading to bogey.