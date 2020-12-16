Underlining that the Peshmerga forces had managed to defeat the assault, he warned that if the YPG/PKK launched similar attacks in the future, this "would be seriously damaging to regional security."

Besides this assault, the YPG/PKK had also attacked offices of the Syrian Kurdish National Council in different areas of northern Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

