EU and UK negotiators have pressed on with talks with no sign of them breaking an impasse over post-Brexit fishing rights in time to save a trade deal.

"It remains very blocked," one EU diplomat told AFP as talks continued on Saturday.

Another said Brussels had made Britain its last offer on fishing access and it was down now to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide whether he wants a deal.

"If Britain doesn't accept the latest EU offer, it will be a 'no deal' over fish," he warned.

Barnier has proposed EU fishermen giving up nearly a quarter of the value of the fish they currently catch in UK waters.

Britain is understood to be holding out for getting back much more than half.

The UK has suggested this compromise last for three years before it is renegotiated, whereas Europe is holding out for seven. "It's all down to numbers now," the second European diplomat said.

'Matter of hours'

The EU's point man in the talks, Michel Barnier, has consulted member states that share fishing waters with Britain, but has been told to stand his ground.

The European Parliament has highlighted a deadline of 2300GMT (midnight) on Sunday to receive a deal for review if MEPs are to ratify it before the end of the year.

Their UK parliamentary counterparts are in recess, but can be recalled within 48 hours to do likewise.

But EU capitals are not binding themselves to the European Parliament's deadline. The second diplomatic source said Britain effectively had until the end of the year to make its mind up.