POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Atletico's Kieran Trippier suspended for 10 weeks for betting breach
The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined $94,000, but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.
Atletico's Kieran Trippier suspended for 10 weeks for betting breach
File Photo: Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier during the Champions League soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. / AP
December 23, 2020

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is banned from football for 10 weeks for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.

The misconduct, denied by Trippier, happened in July 2019, the month the England international left Tottenham for Atletico, and was linked to information about his transfer being used for betting.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined $94,000 (70,000 pounds), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

“I want to make it clear that, while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting," Trippier said after being charged in May.

READ MORE:English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies

Recommended

The ban takes effect immediately and will deny Atletico a right back who has played every minute of the 13 league games so far as it tries to stay in first place in the Spanish league.

But the club said it has yet to be notified by the Spanish football federation of the suspension, so does not consider that Trippier is unavailable. Atletico’s next game is not until December 30 against Getafe.

But the FA said the ban was effective worldwide from Wednesday following an application to FIFA.

As it stands, Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February. He played the full 90 minutes in all six games in the group stage.

The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play.

The FA rule Trippier was found guilty of states: “Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam