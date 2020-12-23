The ban takes effect immediately and will deny Atletico a right back who has played every minute of the 13 league games so far as it tries to stay in first place in the Spanish league.

But the club said it has yet to be notified by the Spanish football federation of the suspension, so does not consider that Trippier is unavailable. Atletico’s next game is not until December 30 against Getafe.

But the FA said the ban was effective worldwide from Wednesday following an application to FIFA.

As it stands, Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February. He played the full 90 minutes in all six games in the group stage.

The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play.

The FA rule Trippier was found guilty of states: “Where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting.”